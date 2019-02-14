Warriors draft Noyen, load up on offence in draft

The Fort's senior lacrosse team is stacking up with young talent.

At the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior Draft on Wednesday (Feb.6), the Edmonton Warriors added multiple offensive weapons.

With the first and second overall picks, the Warriors selected Tyler Sonnichsen and Ryan Gingras.

"Tyler is potentially a franchise changer with what he can bring to the table offensively," said team manager Greg Bourret. "Ryan's is good offensively, he can put up good points and he wants to be a Warrior for life."

Both playing with the Junior B Warriors last season, Sonnichsen amassed 147 points in 20 games, while Gingras put up 33 goals and 45 assists.

With the fifth overall selection, Edmonton picked Logan Noyen from the Fort Sask Junior Rebels. As one of the most effective transition players in Tier 1 Junior B last season, Rebels' captain Noyen had 12 points, helping lead the Fort to provincials.

"Logan is a guy who can really take faceoffs and you can't have too many guys who can do that so it's definitely a skill that's sought after," said Bourret. "He's a transition who can run the ball up the floor and is confident with the ball."

The highly touted picks didn't stop there, at number eight the Warriors took Logan Brubaker, a senior at Florida Southern College.

Rounding out the Junior Draft, the red army selected Connor St. Louis, Dane Martin, Noah Bussiere, Joel Conn, Nolan Orvold and Dustin Zientz.

With the Blackfalds Silverbacks going dormant for the 2019 season, the team was also able to add Trent Olsen and Eric Reierson to their roster.

The Edmonton Warriors will make their return back to the JRC in May.