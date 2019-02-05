U19B Fort Ice take home silver from Strathmore

A local ringette team came home with some hardware.

The U19B Fort Ice are coming back from the Laurie Morton Ruppe Memorial Tournament (Feb.1-3) with a silver medal.

In the first game of the tournament, Deandra Abercrombie broke the deadlock with 54 seconds left in regulation to give Fort Sask a 1-0 win over Beaumont. The goals were flowing in game two, as the girls defeated the hosts from Strathmore 5-1.

Saturday, the Fort Ice tied Leduc 6-6 to secure their spot in the final.

Faced with a rematch against Leduc, Fort Sask wasn’t able to grind out a win, losing 4-1.

Coming off a silver medal at the Laurie Morton Ruppe Memorial Tournament, the U19B Fort Ice will return to league play on Saturday (Feb.9) when they host SARA at the DCC. Game time is at 11:45 a.m.