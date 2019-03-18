Details
Category: Local Sports
It was a heartbreaking loss in the provincial finals.
 
Over the weekend, the Fort Sask Arsenal U13 Tier 3 boys took home silver from the Alberta soccer provincials in Lethbridge.
 
After winning all of their round robin games and then beating Fort St. John 2-1 in the semifinals, Calgary put up a fight like none other for gold.
 
"They were good, big, strong, fast and talented kids. I knew if we ever faced them it would be a big challenge," said coach Steve Ricketts. "The fact that we made it to the gold medal final was totally deserved based on our play and I was incredibly happy to see it happen."
 
Calgary jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half, but early in the second, Fort Sask was able to bring the game back to a 2-2 tie. Then, after trading goals to make it 3-3, Calgary jumped out to a 5-3 lead.
 
With one minute left in regulation, the Arsenal managed to cut the lead in half, but ended up settling for silver with a 5-4 loss.
 
"We had a couple of chances in the last-minute to tie it, including a free kick at the top of the box with seven seconds to go but we couldn't pull it off," added Ricketts.
 
This was the last weekend of indoor soccer for the U13 Tier 3 boys.

U13 Arsenal earn silver at provincials

