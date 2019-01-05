Details
Category: Local Sports
It was a successful weekend for a few Arsenal teams.
 
The U11 Girls tier 3 team played strong throughout the entire Polar Cup tournament.
 
They finished their first game with a 3-0 win over Lago Lindo, followed by a 3-0 defeat against Beaumont 3-0 and a 4-0 win over SWSting FC.
 
The team was also the only one in the tournament that did not have a single goal scored against them. 
 
"Really, my hat goes off to all of their defensive efforts and then finishing their chances with goals. I would applaud the entire team," said coach Andy McKee.
 
He gave kudos to the team's goalkeeper, Kayla Ord, who he described as fearless and hard-working.
 
The girls are currently at the top of their division in the premium league with only one loss this season.
 
Towards the end of the month, the team will be heading down to Red Deer for another tournament.
 
Other teams that medaled were the U17 girls who took home silver and the U13 tier 3 team who placed third.

 

More Sports News

U11 girls take home gold in Polar Cup

It was a successful weekend for a few Arsenal teams.

Midget AAA Rangers outmatched at Mac's Tournament

The competition was tough at the Mac's Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary.

Hubbard rushes for career best in Liberty Bowl upset

The 2018 Liberty Bowl was a game Chuba Hubbard won't soon forget.

Top local sports stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest local sports stories of the year.

Fort Bowling Club brings home three medals

The Fort Saskatchewan Youth Bowling Club has some new hardware for their trophy case.

Bowling team places second

Local players from the Fort Saskatchewan Youth Bowling League had a big weekend.

Fort High's Anderson named Metro Athlete of the Week

A local basketball player was recently recognized.

Soccer star visits local school

Students in Clover Bar Junior High’s soccer program had a special visitor last week.

Two Midget AAA Rangers selected to compete for Alberta

A couple of Rangers will be competing for Team Alberta at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Anderson drops 41 as Sting dominate at home

What a night for Gracyn Anderson.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login