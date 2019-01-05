U11 girls take home gold in Polar Cup

It was a successful weekend for a few Arsenal teams.

They finished their first game with a 3-0 win over Lago Lindo, followed by a 3-0 defeat against Beaumont 3-0 and a 4-0 win over SWSting FC. The team was also the only one in the tournament that did not have a single goal scored against them. The U11 Girls tier 3 team played strong throughout the entire Polar Cup tournament.

"Really, my hat goes off to all of their defensive efforts and then finishing their chances with goals. I would applaud the entire team," said coach Andy McKee.

He gave kudos to the team's goalkeeper, Kayla Ord, who he described as fearless and hard-working.

The girls are currently at the top of their division in the premium league with only one loss this season.

Towards the end of the month, the team will be heading down to Red Deer for another tournament.

Other teams that medaled were the U17 girls who took home silver and the U13 tier 3 team who placed third.