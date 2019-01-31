U11 girls bring home gold medal from Red Deer

The Fort Sask U11 girls continue to see success.

At a tournament in Red Deer over the weekend (Jan.26-27), the team went undefeated and earned themselves the gold medal.

"They did extremely well again. They had a very busy weekend," said head coach Andy McKee.

The girls played against three Edmonton premier teams and a Calgary premier team. They finished their games with twice the amount of points as the second place team and a goal differential of 18-3.

McKee mentioned midfielder Taylor Fossum had an all-around strong tournament.

"She had an excellent weekend in the midfield. Just working hard, going forward, getting back on defense and it made life a lot easier for us."

The team has two games remaining in league play and they currently sit in top spot in the standings. This qualifies them for the city finals, which they will compete in towards the end of February. They'll also be participating in the Slush Cup tournament at the beginning of March.