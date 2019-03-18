U10 Ringette wraps up the season

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort Saskatchewan Ringette U10 teams ended their seasons with some big wins at the BGL Friendship Playdowns.
 
The U10S1-1 Ice Crusher's started by dominating St. Albert with an 11-3 win, then had a late game come back to take out the Leduc Jaguars 7-3.
 
RingetteU10S1 1
 The U10S1-1 Ice Crushers.
 
The U10S2 Ice Blasters didn't get the start the wanted in the tournament, losing two games on Saturday. But they bounced back Sunday to end the season with a 7-4 win over Edmonton.
 
Saturday, Lacombe tried to edge out a victory over the U10S3 Ice Crystals, but the Ice Crystals beat them 3-2 in a shoot out win.
 
Saturday also came with a 4-2 over Edmonton for the Ice Crystals, before a 2-2 tie with Beaumont on Sunday. The tie advanced the team to the gold medal game where they put up a good fight, but in the end lost 5-3. The team brought home Silver from the tournament.
 
RingetteU10S3
The U10S3 Ice Crystals.

