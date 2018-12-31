Top local sports stories of 2018

Details
As 2017 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest local sports stories of the year.  

According to hits on fortsaskonline.com, these are the top five news-makers:
 
The Senior AAA Chiefs were in Fort Saskatchewan for 15 years before pulling the plug in November. The team hope to be playing senior hockey again in the "coming years."
 
4. Colton and Kirby Dach
Younger Dach, Colton, was drafted by the Saskatoon Blades in May. He also led his Okanagan Hockey Academy (OHA) Edmonton Bantam Prep team to their first championship. Kirby has 42 points (14 G, 28 A) in 35 games with the Blades. He helped Canada win the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers took part in one of most prestigious invite-only tournaments in Canada.
 
It was a perfect ending to the season for the Fort Saskatchewan Peewee Falcons football team. They defeated the Camrose Buffaloes 36-6 in November's league finals.
 
It was a dream come true for Fort Saskatchewan's Eric Florchuk. The Saskatoon Blades' forward was selected 217th overall by the Washington Capitals, the last pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Daft.
 
Honourable mentions:
 
There were over 1.4-million hits on fortsaskonline.com in 2018.

More Sports News

Fort Bowling Club brings home three medals

The Fort Saskatchewan Youth Bowling Club has some new hardware for their trophy case.

Bowling team places second

Local players from the Fort Saskatchewan Youth Bowling League had a big weekend.

Fort High's Anderson named Metro Athlete of the Week

A local basketball player was recently recognized.

Soccer star visits local school

Students in Clover Bar Junior High’s soccer program had a special visitor last week.

Two Midget AAA Rangers selected to compete for Alberta

A couple of Rangers will be competing for Team Alberta at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Anderson drops 41 as Sting dominate at home

What a night for Gracyn Anderson.

St. André Bessette shuts down Queen Elizabeth

The St. André Bessette (SAB) senior girls picked up a big win to start the season.

Midget AAA Rangers settle for pair of ties

The Midget AAA Rangers picked up two points this weekend.

Hubbard rushes Ok State to Liberty Bowl

A former Bev Facey Falcon will take part in a bowl game this season.

