Struggle continues at home as Rangers drop fourth straight

Fort Sask was playing come-from-behind hockey all afternoon.

On Sunday (Jan.27), the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Midget AAA Rangers 5-3 at the Jubilee Recreation Centre (JRC).

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa got the hook after three goals and the visibly frustrated Fort squad struggled to complete a comeback in their fourth straight loss.

"We need to just start buying in as a team," said captain Alex Thacker. "We know if we get down on ourselves, then we were going to be out and they were going to score more."

Austin Saint, Colby Bechthold and Jacob Boucher all found the back of the net. The Rangers outshot the Hurricanes 33-27 in the contest.

Swift Current Broncos draft pick Daron Cyr said keeping a level head will be key come playoff time.

"I think we just need to get tighter as a group. Everyone knows their roles, so I think we just have to trust each other."

The Rangers are 2-5-1 in their last eight games at the JRC. Fort Saskatchewan now only has four regular season games remaining, all of which will come at home.