Sting trampled by Bison

It was a cold and windy Friday night (Oct.12) at Taurus Field.
 
The Fort High Sting were heavily outmatched at home by the Ardrossan Bisons.
 
Snow wasn't slowing down the Bisons on the road as they jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
 
"We're still super young. It's just a matter of kids who want to make plays and kids who don't want to make plays," said Sting head coach Tyler Hussey.
 
Things got well out of hand in the second half with the game being ended in the third quarter due to Fort High injuries piling up. Ardrossan finished the game with a 38-0 shut out.
 
"They're up by 38 and if they're not putting in their backups, there's no reason in having all our guys get hurt," added Hussey.
 
Playoffs get underway Thursday (Oct.18) for the Sting, as they look to defend their Gilfillan Championship.
 
The game will be played at 5 p.m., but whether it will be at Riel Park or Emerald Hills Regional Park is still to be determined.
 

 

 

