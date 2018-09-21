Sting shutout Blue Devils

Fort Saskatchewan's top football team got their first win of the year.

The Fort High Sting stomped the Eastglen Blue Devils 62-0 on Thursday night (Sept.20).

"A big thing is that our special teams played really well keeping the ball on the other side of the field," said head coach Tyler Hussey.

Connor Buckler had a big day, scoring three touchdowns. Landyn Reily and quarterback Blake Weetman each had a couple. The defense was scoring too, as safety Nate Otsuji and linebacker Kalem Stuermer each had a pick six.

"We game planned really well this week," added Hussey.

Next week's match against Holy Trinity will be a bigger challenge.

"The guys need to understand Trinity is the toughest game we play all year and we can't make any mistakes. They might only do a couple things but they do them extremely well."

The game is Thursday (Sept.27) at Taurus Field. Kickoff is at 7:30.