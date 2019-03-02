Sting settle for silver after championship thriller

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort High Sting senior girls came oh so close to a gold medal.

On Friday night (Mar.1), the Sting were defeated in the Metro League Division 4 championship by the Maurice-Lavallée Jaguars 52-49.

“I told the girls to hold their head up and be proud of what they accomplished today because they deserved it,” head coach Lindsey Reed said after the loss.

Fort High jumped out to an early 15-6 lead to start the game, but Maurice-Lavallée's Genève Biollo, who finished with 28 points, took over in the second half for the Jags.
 
"Our defence was super intense in the first half and I think we lost a little bit of that in the third and fourth quarters," Reed added.
 
Fort High's Gracyn Anderson had a team high 18 points, while Brooklyn Reed added 13.
 
"The girls worked 100 per cent. They left it all on the court. It wasn't the outcome they wanted, but what an entertaining game," said assistant coach Brad Anderson.

Fort High finished the Metro League season with a combined record of 9-3.

