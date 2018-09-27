Sting run over Trojans

The Fort High Sting made it two straight wins.

Under the lights at Taurus Field on Thursday night (Sept.27), the Sting dominated the Holy Trinity Trojans 30-0.

Quarterback Blake Weetman found Tawal Kayumba early in the first quarter to get the offence rolling with a touchdown. Before the quarter was up, Kendall Prodaniuk ran one in to make it 15-0.

"All week we were stressing that Trinity was a much different team than Eastglen was and Trinity is usually our hardest game, so that's what we had to focus on," said head coach Tyler Hussey.

After Kalem Stuermer forced a fumble deep in Trojan territory, Connor Buckler added another rushing touchdown to make it 23-0.

"This has been our biggest rival for the past three years and we were just looking forward to making a statement," said Buckler.

Mackenzie Franklin put the cherry on the top of this one with a pick six late in the fourth quarter, putting the game way out of reach.

"The moment I caught it, I went blank. All I heard was my buddy yelling 'run' and I had to run full speed to get the touchdown," said Franklin.

The Fort High Sting (2-1) are back at home Oct.5 when they host Sturgeon Comp. Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m.