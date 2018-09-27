Sting run over Trojans

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort High Sting made it two straight wins.
 
Under the lights at Taurus Field on Thursday night (Sept.27), the Sting dominated the Holy Trinity Trojans 30-0.
 
Quarterback Blake Weetman found Tawal Kayumba early in the first quarter to get the offence rolling with a touchdown. Before the quarter was up, Kendall Prodaniuk ran one in to make it 15-0.
 
"All week we were stressing that Trinity was a much different team than Eastglen was and Trinity is usually our hardest game, so that's what we had to focus on," said head coach Tyler Hussey.
 
After Kalem Stuermer forced a fumble deep in Trojan territory, Connor Buckler added another rushing touchdown to make it 23-0.
 
"This has been our biggest rival for the past three years and we were just looking forward to making a statement," said Buckler.
 
Mackenzie Franklin put the cherry on the top of this one with a pick six late in the fourth quarter, putting the game way out of reach.
 
"The moment I caught it, I went blank. All I heard was my buddy yelling 'run' and I had to run full speed to get the touchdown," said Franklin.
 
The Fort High Sting (2-1) are back at home Oct.5 when they host Sturgeon Comp. Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m.
 

