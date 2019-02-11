Sting girls topple Cardinals

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort High Sting senior girls basketball team put together a dominant win.
 
On Monday (Feb.11), the Sting defeated their rivals, the St. André Bessette (SAB) Cardinals, 62-50.
 
Gracyn Anderson and Brooklyn Reed both had 21 points to lead the Sting up front.
 
"We have beaten them in the past and knew they were going to come out strong," said Fort High's head coach, Lindsey Reed. "This game required us to keep our key players in most of the game to keep the leads that we had."
 
The Sting were ahead at the end of all four quarters and kept a ten point lead for the majority of the game.
 
"It no longer shocks me when we find our selves (behind)," said SAB head coach Sarah Balla. "Each time we play (Fort High), we learn a little more, so I'd love to match up with them in playoffs."
 
Zoey Lefevre had 16 points, Moriah Bonneville had 12 and Abigail Reardon had eight to lead the Cardinals on offence.
 
On Wednesday (Feb.13), Fort High (6-1) will host Queen Elizabeth, while St. André Bessette (3-4) will head to Maurice Lavallee.
 

