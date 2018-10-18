Sting dealt one last blow

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort High Sting will not be the 2018 Gilfillan Division champs
 
With their season on the line Thursday night (Oct.18), the Sting could only muster a couple of safeties in a 19-4 quarter-final loss against Holy Trinity.
 
"We came out a little slow for all the last games and just kind of bit the bullet," said linebacker Kalem Stuermer.
 
Fort High was without starting quarterback Blake Weetman and subsequently, the offence struggled. Down 13-2 starting the second half, Kendall Prodaniuk had a couple of big runs to get the team into the red zone, but they weren't able to capitalize.
 
"If we don't have our blocks, we can't really go where we're suppose to go. So, we just kind of pick somewhere in our head and freestyle it," said Prodaniuk.
 
After falling behind 19-2, the energy of the game drastically changed.
 
"Some of us didn't want to give up and some were just being negative. That's what screwed us over in the end," added Prodaniuk. "Everyone gave up essentially."
 
The short-benched Sting struggled with the injury bug all season, but the future still looks bright for local football. 
 
"Nothing really worked this game," said head coach Tyler Hussey. "We're lucky we don't lose many players next season. We only lose three, so we keep a good core of kids moving forward."
 
Holy Trinity will now face Ardrossan on Thursday (Oct.25) in the semifinals.
 

 

