St. André Bessette senior girls wins big at home

The offence was clicking early for the St. André Bessette (SAB) senior girls basketball team.
 
On Monday evening (Jan.7), the Cardinals dominated from the get-go to defeat Christ the King High School 77-30.
 
"It was nice to see the girls come back after the break and be ready to play mentally," said SAB head coach Sarah Balla.
 
Katelyn Nixon led the way with 20 points. Abigail Reardon put up 17 points and Mackenzie Danyluk had 13 points.
 
"I think our ball movement offensively requires some more work. We got away without doing that well with that," added Balla.
 
The Cardinals now sit with a record of 2-1 this season. On Wednesday (Jan.8), they'll host Amiskwaciy Academy at 6:30 p.m.

