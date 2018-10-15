Details
Category: Local Sports
A strong bounce back performance was led by Carter Spirig.
 
After losing 4-1 to Okotoks on Saturday (Oct.13), Spirig's natural hat trick on Sunday afternoon led the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers to a 6-2 win over Edmonton CAC.
 
"I just put my head down and shot the puck and it just started working," said Spirig. "Now we got momentum going and we've just got to keep it up."
 
"We've been looking for some of our high end guys to finally pull through for us here. And today we finally get rewarded, there's time where you don't get the breaks, but I think those guys created their own breaks and worked hard for it," added head coach Mat Conlon.
 
Jordan Gustafson chipped in with two goals and Teydon Trembecky had the other. Goaltender Carson Burkart picked up his second win of the season between the pipes, making 24 saves.
 
"It was a pretty good game, other than the two goals. I thought our team played a lot better than the game yesterday," said Burkart.
 
"It starts with the goalie out. We're still trying to find our starter," added Conlon. "They're giving us a chance to win every night and at the end of the day, we'll take it."
 
The Rangers now sit with a 3-2 record. They'll be back at home on Sunday (Oct.21) to face the Grande Peace Athletic Club Storm. Face off at the JRC is 12:30 p.m.
 
 

More Sports News

Slow start costs Chiefs in home opener

The Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs waited too long to get the offence rolling Saturday night (Oct.13).

Spirig's hat trick lifts Rangers to weekend split

A strong bounce back performance was led by Carter Spirig.

Sting trampled by Bison

The Fort High Sting were heavily outmatched at home by the Ardrossan Bisons.

Chuba Hubbard flying high at Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard is starting to make a name for himself with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Gustafson named top forward at Bauer Elite

A Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Ranger continues to make a statement in his Western Hockey League draft year.

SAB defeats Fort High to climb to second place

It was a battle till the very end for two cross-town rivals.

Midget AAA Rangers battle back in home opener

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers faced a tough task in their home opener.

Cardinals top Royals at home

The St. André Bessette (SAB) Cardinal senior boys picked up their first home win of the season Wednesday night.

Sting run over Trojans

The Fort High Sting made it two straight wins.

Midget AAA Rangers return young core for 18-19 season

The future is bright for the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login