Spirig's hat trick lifts Rangers to weekend split

A strong bounce back performance was led by Carter Spirig.

After losing 4-1 to Okotoks on Saturday (Oct.13), Spirig's natural hat trick on Sunday afternoon led the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers to a 6-2 win over Edmonton CAC.

"I just put my head down and shot the puck and it just started working," said Spirig. "Now we got momentum going and we've just got to keep it up."

"We've been looking for some of our high end guys to finally pull through for us here. And today we finally get rewarded, there's time where you don't get the breaks, but I think those guys created their own breaks and worked hard for it," added head coach Mat Conlon.

Jordan Gustafson chipped in with two goals and Teydon Trembecky had the other. Goaltender Carson Burkart picked up his second win of the season between the pipes, making 24 saves.

"It was a pretty good game, other than the two goals. I thought our team played a lot better than the game yesterday," said Burkart.

"It starts with the goalie out. We're still trying to find our starter," added Conlon. "They're giving us a chance to win every night and at the end of the day, we'll take it."

The Rangers now sit with a 3-2 record. They'll be back at home on Sunday (Oct.21) to face the Grande Peace Athletic Club Storm. Face off at the JRC is 12:30 p.m.