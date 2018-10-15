Slow start costs Chiefs in home opener

The Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs waited too long to get the offence rolling Saturday night (Oct.13).

In their first game of the 2018-19 season at the JRC, the Chiefs' slow start cost them as Innisfail doubled up on the Fort, 6-3.

"We didn't match their intensity early. They were way more physical than us and we were late to respond. We sort of turned things around but by then, we were too far behind and it's hard to catch up in this league," said captain Jamie Marshall.

Trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes, Dallas Desjarlais cut the lead in half four minutes into the third period.

Unable to capitalize with the momentum, the Eagles scored three unanswered goals to extend the lead to 5-1.

With less than five minutes to play in regulation, Marshall took matters into his own hands and brought the game within two with back to back goals.

"It's encouraging, each game we're getting better, but it would be nice to get some in the win column," added Marshall.

Innisfail would ice the game late with an empty netter. Making his first start in 602 days, Garrett Kindred made 46 saves in the loss.

The Chiefs powerplay went 1 for 4, while the penalty-kill was a perfect 3 for 3.

Next weekend (Oct.20-21), Fort Sask (0-2-1) will head to Rosetown (1-0) to take on the Redwings.