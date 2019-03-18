Season ends as Rangers shutout in game five

Three straight losses to close out the 2018-19 season.

On Sunday night (Mar.17), the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers' season came to a close with a 4-0 loss against the St. Albert Raiders in game five of the Division Finals.



“They did a very good job of shutting us down,” said head coach Ty Valin. "They obviously got the job done, so credit to them."



Sebastian Cossa allowed four goals on 30 shots in the loss.

Fort Sask played the entire series without veteran Jacob Boucher, someone who Valin said could have made a big difference.



“Just his speed — he plays a lot of minutes," Valin explained. "Penalty killing too, as that was a big hole for us. Boucher is a huge part of this team and this organization."

After the Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series, the Raiders took three straight games to win the north.



St. Albert will now face the Calgary Buffaloes in the provincial finals.