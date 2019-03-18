Details
Category: Local Sports
Three straight losses to close out the 2018-19 season.
 
On Sunday night (Mar.17), the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers' season came to a close with a 4-0 loss against the St. Albert Raiders in game five of the Division Finals.

“They did a very good job of shutting us down,” said head coach Ty Valin. "They obviously got the job done, so credit to them."

Sebastian Cossa allowed four goals on 30 shots in the loss.
 
Fort Sask played the entire series without veteran Jacob Boucher, someone who Valin said could have made a big difference.

“Just his speed  he plays a lot of minutes," Valin explained. "Penalty killing too, as that was a big hole for us. Boucher is a huge part of this team and this organization."
 
After the Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series, the Raiders took three straight games to win the north.

St. Albert will now face the Calgary Buffaloes in the provincial finals.

More Sports News

Season ends as Rangers shutout in game five

Three straight losses to close out the 2018-19 season.

Rangers allow Raiders back in north finals

The last game is always the hardest to win.

Bantam AAA Rangers faced with tough task in Provincial Championship

Defeating a team you haven't beat all season isn't an easy task, but it also isn't impossible.

Rangers drop game three on the road

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers won’t be sweeping the North Finals.

Bantam AAA Rangers sweep third straight series

Not one, not two, but three straight sweeps in the 2019 playoffs for the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers.

Overtime wins help Midget AAA Rangers jump out to 2-0 series lead

Sixty minutes wasn’t enough to solve either game one or two.

Bison take care of business in first provincial qualifier

It was close for a while, but they proved to be too much in the end.

Goaltenders shut the door, Bantam AAA Rangers one win away from provincial finals

The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers have yet to lose a game in the 2019 playoffs.

Midget AAA Rangers to face St. Albert in North Finals

A trip to the provincial championship is on the line.

Joly's hat trick lifts Bantam AAA Rangers to Regional Finals

After falling behind early, Jayden Joly led the comeback for Fort Saskatchewan.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login