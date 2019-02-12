SAB senior boys cruise past Fort High for third win of the season

Details
St. Andre Bessette (SAB) had one of their best defensive outings of the season.
 
In the second edition of the battle of Fort Saskatchewan, the Cardinal senior boys topped the Fort High Sting 66-58.
 
Noah Pratch had 19 points and Alex Ouellette had 17 to lead SAB on offence.
 
"Overall, our offence was good, but as good as it was, it was our defence that really got the win for us," said St. Andre Bessette head coach Andy Kozitzky. "Our guys clamped down when they had to and played awesome defence."
 
In the paint, it was the Cardinals' Ted Wozney winning the rebound battles all evening.
 
"Ted (Wozney) put one in at the end that was really a dagger,' said Sting head coach Tilton Reed. "We lost the rebound battle for sure. This is a game that means as much to the boys as a playoff game."
 
Fort High's Cyrus Micano had a team high 13 points.
 
On Wednesday (Feb.13), Fort High (4-4) will host LY Cairns, while St. André Bessette (3-6) will head to Alexandre-Tache.

 
 

 

