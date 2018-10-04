SAB defeats Fort High to climb to second place

Details
Category: Local Sports
It was a battle till the very end for two cross-town rivals.
 
After going up 2-0 (25-20, 25-17), the St. André Bessette Cardinal senior girls volleyball team may have let their foot off the pedal a little too soon on Wednesday night (Oct.3).
 
The Fort High Sting battled back on the Cardinals, winning the third and fourth sets (25-23, 25-20) to force a fifth.
 
"I think the girls just got a little too comfortable. It was difficult emotionally and mentally to get back to our game," said St. André Bessette assistant coach Cameron Keats.
 
Home court advantage played a major role in the fifth set (15-13), guiding SAB to their fourth victory of the season.
 
"It's a really great atmosphere in there. We had lots of fans out for both teams last night which really added to the atmosphere and made it a fun game," added Keats. "It was a really big win for us. We lost some games earlier in the season that we all feel we should have won, but we weren't playing volleyball up to our potential."
 
With the win, the Cardinals now sit second in Metro League play with a 4-2 record, while the 3-3 Sting are in sixth.
 

 

 

