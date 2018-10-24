Rivalry renewed: Sting make late playoff push

Fort High gym was packed Tuesday night (Oct.23) for the biggest senior boys volleyball game so far this year.

The Sting, looking to make a late run at the playoffs, welcomed cross-town rivals the St. André Bessette (SAB) Cardinals to their home gym.

Fort High jumped out to a large early lead in the first set and held off a late SAB rally to win 25-22.

"It's always a battle when you play your hometown rivals," said Sting head coach Kory Wlos. "The boys came out to play. Everybody wants to do their best against their friends."

Down 24-23 in the second, Fort High once again turned the tables and took the set 27-25.

"There were a lot of times where it looked like we wanted to stay away from the ball versus being aggressive and getting to the ball," said St. André Bessette head coach Ryan Gau.

In the third set, the Sting defence and consistent serving proved too much to handle as the Cardinals fell 25-18, losing the game in straight sets 3-0.

"The intensity was up 110 per cent. The Cardinals they're ahead of us in the standings and we feel that we're just as good or even better," added Wlos.

The Fort High Sting (3-8) currently sit tied with SAB and Millwoods Christian and for the last playoff spot in the Division 3 standings.

With a win Wednesday (Oct.24) over Blessed Oscar Romero, the St. André Bessette Cardinals (3-7) would eliminate the Sting from playoff contention.