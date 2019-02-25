Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort High Sting ladies are moving on.

In the Metro League Division 4 quarterfinals, the Sting defeated Mother Margaret Mary 60-49 on Monday (Feb.25).

“We had a couple of seniors who are sick, but of course they wanted to play and bring a win home for their team,” said head coach Lindsey Reed.

With multiple large runs in the third and fourth quarters, Brooklyn Reed led the way on offence with 23 points. Gracyn Anderson finished with 13.

“We played hard and left everything on the floor,” added Reed.

Fort High will now face either St. Andre Bessette or Queen Elizabeth in the semifinals.

More Sports News

Reed drops 23 as Sting route Storm

The Fort High Sting ladies are moving on.

Fury swept in heartbreaker

It came down to the wire for the Fort Saskatchewan Junior A Fury on Sunday (Feb.24).

Pair of Rangers win bronze with Team Alberta

Two local hockey players can now add a national medal to their resume.

U11 boys cap off season with medal in Family Day tournament

The Fort Sask U11 boys Downs finished their season strong.

Hawks come up short in qualifying round

They fought until the final whistle, but their season has officially come to end.

Local skaters off to strong start at Canada Winter Games

The stage hasn't been too big for a pair of Rangers at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Hawks drop game one of opening round

They battled hard, but it wasn't enough in the end.

Dach, Smith gearing up for Canada Winter Games

A pair of Rangers are set to represent the province at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Hawks to face Royals in first round of playoffs

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks are in tough for the opening round of playoffs.

Local goalie wins silver medal at Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games

A Fort Saskatchewan goaltender has some new hardware.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login