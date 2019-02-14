Rebels lock up George and Albrecht in draft

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Rebels are going all in for 2019.
 
With the third and fourth picks in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (RMLL) Midget Draft on Sunday (Feb.10), the Rebels selected Eric George and Carter Albrecht.
 
Both players affiliated with the team last season. George had 14 goals and 11 assists in six games, while Albrecht had two goals and two assists in six games.
 
"We think that it was critical to maintain our offence and George has shown it in the playoffs last year," said manager Dave McGarva. "Albrecht did a bit of everything for us through our playoff run. He played defence and scored some goals in transition."
 
With the 10th overall pick, the Rebels would select Josh McCallion from the Edmonton Midget A Warriors. Last season, McCallion had 36 points in 19 games.
 
One of the players McGarva was most excited about was Ethan Pedersen. The local product has already been practicing with Fort Sask for the past couple of seasons and has a high lacrosse IQ.
 
"There's no surprise around our expectations this year, we want to be as good or better than last year," added McGarva.
 
The Rebels rounded out the draft with Chase Bowman, Dakota Peter, Ty Chabillion and Issac Bendick.
 
Fort Sask will once again be hosting a Junior B Tier 1 preseason tournament in April.
 

 

 

