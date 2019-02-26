Rangers put up nine to open playoffs

“Spirig told me flat out before the game that he was ready to go,” said head coach Mat Conlon. "He's a guy that you could call the engine of our team. I just love the effort and intensity that he brings for us every night."



Goaltender Carson Burkart had a quiet, but effective evening, making 17 saves in the win.



Game two goes Thursday in Spruce Grove.

Ryle Dubitz, Jayden Joly (2), Ashton Funk, Teydon Trembecky (2) and Jordan Gustafson also lit the lamp at the JRC.