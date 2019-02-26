Rangers put up nine to open playoffs

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers filled the net to open up playoffs.

Tuesday night (Feb.26), Fort Sask hammered the PAC Saints 9-1 in game one of their opening round best-of-three series.

“We just have to keep our heads in the game. Every hit is an investment so that's what we did,” said Carter Spirig, who had two goals in the contest."They have nothing to lose and we want to sweep the series."
 
Ryle Dubitz, Jayden Joly (2), Ashton Funk, Teydon Trembecky (2) and Jordan Gustafson also lit the lamp at the JRC.
 
“Spirig told me flat out before the game that he was ready to go,” said head coach Mat Conlon. "He's a guy that you could call the engine of our team. I just love the effort and intensity that he brings for us every night."

Goaltender Carson Burkart had a quiet, but effective evening, making 17 saves in the win.

Game two goes Thursday in Spruce Grove.

