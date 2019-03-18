Rangers jump out to 2-0 series lead in provincial finals

Details
Category: Local Sports
Before this weekend, the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels hadn't lost a regular season or playoff game since Nov.2. They've now lost two straight.
 
Coming in as the supposed underdog, the Fort Sask Bantam AAA Rangers went down to Red Deer this weekend and stole games one and two of the provincial finals on the road.
 
On Saturday (Mar.16), Joel Webb opened the scoring for the Rangers before Carter Spirig tied the game at 2-2 early in the third. Then, with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, Rhett Melnyk gave Fort Sask a 3-2 lead and Jordan Gustafson capped off a game one 4-2 win with a late insurance marker.
 
The script was almost a mirror image in game two on Sunday (Mar.17). Mason Hartley opened up the scoring eight minutes into the first period on a powerplay. Then, trailing 2-1 going into the third period, Teydon Trembecky and Daniel Kozakewich scored 32 seconds apart to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead. Gustafson added a late goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation to give Fort Sask a 4-2 win.
 
Goaltender Carson Burkart was stellar between the pipes for the Rangers, making 74 saves in the two wins.
 
Fort Sask made Red Deer pay on the powerplay, scoring four times with the man advantage in the first two games.
 
The best-of-five series returns to the JRC on Saturday for game three and if necessary, game four on Sunday.
 

 

 

