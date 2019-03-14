The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers won’t be sweeping the North Finals.

Wednesday night (Mar.13) in St. Albert, the Rangers lost 3-1 against the Raiders in game three of their best-of-five series.

“At the end of the day, our guys were just thinking too far into the future,” said head coach Ty Valin. "We took some really poor penalties and they burnt us on those."

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa was the only reason Fort Sask was able to stay in this game, stopping 43 shots in the loss.

"Cossa was good. Other than that, I don't think anybody had a very solid game," added Valin.

Nate Ibraheem has the lone goal for the Rangers, his fifth of the playoffs.

Game four goes Friday night in Fort Sask at the JRC. Face off is at 7:45 p.m.