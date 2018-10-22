Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers now sit alone atop the north division.
 
On Friday night (Oct.19), the Rangers were down in Red Deer to face the Chiefs and the Fort came out flying.
 
Nate Ibraheem had a hat trick, while Jacob Boucher chipped in with three assists in a 5-1 victory over one of the top teams in the south division.

"They do a lot of little things right. Driving the net, getting shots and they're having success from it," said head coach Ty Valin. "We had a good, solid start, settled in, frustrated Red Deer and they eventually just started coughing a lot of pucks up and we were able to capitalize." 
 
Austin Saint and David Dach also found the back of the net for the Rangers. Ross Hawryluk picked up the win in net, making 23 saves.
 
A mere 15 hours later, Fort Sask continued south to Airdrie, where they topped the Bisons 4-2.
 
Hawryluk recorded his third straight win and sixth of the season. Alex Thacker, Colton Dach, Boucher and Ibraheem all had goals for the Rangers.
 
"We've got four lines and six defenceman going and everybody is contributing in different ways," added Valin. "We've put ourselves in a really good position but now the hard work begins. Everybody is gunning for us now."
 
Fort Saskatchewan now holds a record of 6-2 and top spot in the north division.
 
They'll welcome the Knights of Columbus Pats to the JRC on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

More Sports News

Rangers dominate Red Deer and Airdrie on the road

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers now sit alone atop the north division.

Fort Falcons move forward into playoffs

The Fort Sask PeeWee Falcons are still undefeated.

Sting dealt one last blow

The Fort High Sting will not be the 2018 Gilfillan Division champs.

Cardinals outmatched by Raiders

The St. André Bessette Cardinals senior girls volleyball team were outplayed on home court Monday night (Oct.15).

Alexandra Gagnon wins double gold

Fort Saskatchewan's female judo star is adding to her medal collection.

Ibraheem scores late to lift Rangers over Flames

Nate Ibraheem weathered the storm as the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers picked up a massive win.

Slow start costs Chiefs in home opener

The Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs waited too long to get the offence rolling Saturday night (Oct.13).

Indoor soccer season moves to new league, coaches

Some changes were made for Fort Saskatchewan's indoor soccer season.

Spirig's hat trick lifts Rangers to weekend split

A strong bounce back performance was led by Carter Spirig.

Chuba Hubbard flying high at Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard is starting to make a name for himself with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login