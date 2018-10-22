Rangers dominate Red Deer and Airdrie on the road

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers now sit alone atop the north division.

On Friday night (Oct.19), the Rangers were down in Red Deer to face the Chiefs and the Fort came out flying.

Nate Ibraheem had a hat trick, while Jacob Boucher chipped in with three assists in a 5-1 victory over one of the top teams in the south division.



"They do a lot of little things right. Driving the net, getting shots and they're having success from it," said head coach Ty Valin. "We had a good, solid start, settled in, frustrated Red Deer and they eventually just started coughing a lot of pucks up and we were able to capitalize."

Austin Saint and David Dach also found the back of the net for the Rangers. Ross Hawryluk picked up the win in net, making 23 saves.

A mere 15 hours later, Fort Sask continued south to Airdrie, where they topped the Bisons 4-2.

Hawryluk recorded his third straight win and sixth of the season. Alex Thacker, Colton Dach, Boucher and Ibraheem all had goals for the Rangers.