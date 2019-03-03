Rangers defeat Bobcats in game one

Details
Category: Local Sports
As expected, the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers and Lloydminster Bobcats battled for a full 60 minutes on Sunday (Mar.3).

In game one of the Division Final series, the Rangers topped the Bobcats 5-3.

Jordan Gustafson continued his tear in playoffs, putting up three points Sunday afternoon.

“It doesn't matter that we hadn't beat these guys before. At the end of the day, I thought we were ready to play from puck drop,” said head coach Mat Conlon.

Teydon Trembecky, Jayden Joly, Joel Webb and Ashton Funk all found the goal column. Rhett Melnyk picked up three assists in the win.
 
"That was the best game I've seen Webb play."

Between the pipes, it was Carson Burkart making 35 saves after a shaky start.

“We've got a ton of guys up front that can get the job done, but in this time of year, you're going to see a lot of one goal games and you need that reliability back there,” added Conlon.

Game two goes on Tuesday (Mar.5) in Lloyd. If necessary, game three will be on Wednesday night at the JRC.

