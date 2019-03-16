Rangers allow Raiders back in north finals

The last game is always the hardest to win.

Friday night (Mar.15), the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers let another lead slip away in a 3-2 double overtime loss at the hands of the St. Albert Raiders.

"Obviously it hurts now, but you need to move forward. End of the day, we had multiple opportunities to close it out in the third and overtime," said head coach Ty Valin. "We like big games. We've got a lot of gamers in our room."

Blair Boulerice and Bryce Bader had the goals for Fort Sask, while Nate Ibraheem chipped in with two assists.

Drama ensued late in the third period as St. Albert's Erik Boers tied the game with 1:36 remaining in regulation. Then in the second overtime, it was a late call made by the official that questionably sent Ibraheem to the box on the eventual game winner.

"I mean, what can you do. Refs are going to ref," said captain Alex Thacker. "We just have to be ready, stay positive and then I think we'll be good going into St. Albert."

Through four games this series, Fort Sask has been handed 54 minutes in penalties.

The Rangers, who once led 2-0 over the Raiders in the Regional Finals, now sit with a 2-2 tied series.

Game five at the Akinsdale in St. Albert is at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.