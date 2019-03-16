Details
Category: Local Sports
The last game is always the hardest to win.
 
Friday night (Mar.15), the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers let another lead slip away in a 3-2 double overtime loss at the hands of the St. Albert Raiders.
 
"Obviously it hurts now, but you need to move forward. End of the day, we had multiple opportunities to close it out in the third and overtime," said head coach Ty Valin. "We like big games. We've got a lot of gamers in our room."
 
Blair Boulerice and Bryce Bader had the goals for Fort Sask, while Nate Ibraheem chipped in with two assists.
 
Drama ensued late in the third period as St. Albert's Erik Boers tied the game with 1:36 remaining in regulation. Then in the second overtime, it was a late call made by the official that questionably sent Ibraheem to the box on the eventual game winner.
 
"I mean, what can you do. Refs are going to ref," said captain Alex Thacker. "We just have to be ready, stay positive and then I think we'll be good going into St. Albert."
 
Through four games this series, Fort Sask has been handed 54 minutes in penalties.
 
The Rangers, who once led 2-0 over the Raiders in the Regional Finals, now sit with a 2-2 tied series.
 
Game five at the Akinsdale in St. Albert is at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
 

More Sports News

Rangers allow Raiders back in north finals

The last game is always the hardest to win.

Bantam AAA Rangers faced with tough task in Provincial Championship

Defeating a team you haven't beat all season isn't an easy task, but it also isn't impossible.

Rangers drop game three on the road

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers won’t be sweeping the North Finals.

Bantam AAA Rangers sweep third straight series

Not one, not two, but three straight sweeps in the 2019 playoffs for the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers.

Overtime wins help Midget AAA Rangers jump out to 2-0 series lead

Sixty minutes wasn’t enough to solve either game one or two.

Bison take care of business in first provincial qualifier

It was close for a while, but they proved to be too much in the end.

Goaltenders shut the door, Bantam AAA Rangers one win away from provincial finals

The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers have yet to lose a game in the 2019 playoffs.

Midget AAA Rangers to face St. Albert in North Finals

A trip to the provincial championship is on the line.

Joly's hat trick lifts Bantam AAA Rangers to Regional Finals

After falling behind early, Jayden Joly led the comeback for Fort Saskatchewan.

Gagnon collects two medals at Canada Winter Games

Nick Gagnon has some new hardware.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login