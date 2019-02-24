Details
Category: Local Sports
Two local hockey players can now add a national medal to their resume.
 
Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers forward Colton Dach and defenceman Matt Smith recently won bronze with Team Alberta U16 at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.
 
Smith picked up an assist in an 8-3 victory over New Brunswick in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (Feb.20), which set up a semifinal matchup against Ontario on Thursday.
 
Dach notched a goal and an assist in that one, but Alberta fell behind early and couldn't recover, losing 8-4.
 
However, the team rebounded in the bronze medal game on Friday (Feb.22), erupting for 12 goals in a shutout win over Saskatchewan.
 
Dach ended the tournament with six points, including 3 goals, while Smith chipped in two points of his own.
 
The pair will now return back home in time for playoffs, as the Rangers await an opponent for the best-of-five division semifinals.
 
 
 

More Sports News

Pair of Rangers win bronze with Team Alberta

Two local hockey players can now add a national medal to their resume.

U11 boys cap off season with medal in Family Day tournament

The Fort Sask U11 boys Downs finished their season strong.

Hawks come up short in qualifying round

They fought until the final whistle, but their season has officially come to end.

Local skaters off to strong start at Canada Winter Games

The stage hasn't been too big for a pair of Rangers at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Hawks drop game one of opening round

They battled hard, but it wasn't enough in the end.

Dach, Smith gearing up for Canada Winter Games

A pair of Rangers are set to represent the province at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Hawks to face Royals in first round of playoffs

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks are in tough for the opening round of playoffs.

Local goalie wins silver medal at Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games

A Fort Saskatchewan goaltender has some new hardware.

Warriors draft Noyen, load up on offence in draft

The Fort's senior lacrosse team is stacking up with young talent.

Rebels lock up George and Albrecht in draft

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Rebels are going all in for 2019.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login