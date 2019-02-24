Pair of Rangers win bronze with Team Alberta

Two local hockey players can now add a national medal to their resume.

Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers forward Colton Dach and defenceman Matt Smith recently won bronze with Team Alberta U16 at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Smith picked up an assist in an 8-3 victory over New Brunswick in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (Feb.20), which set up a semifinal matchup against Ontario on Thursday.

Dach notched a goal and an assist in that one, but Alberta fell behind early and couldn't recover, losing 8-4.

However, the team rebounded in the bronze medal game on Friday (Feb.22), erupting for 12 goals in a shutout win over Saskatchewan.

Dach ended the tournament with six points, including 3 goals, while Smith chipped in two points of his own.

The pair will now return back home in time for playoffs, as the Rangers await an opponent for the best-of-five division semifinals.