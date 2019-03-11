Overtime wins help Midget AAA Rangers jump out to 2-0 series lead

Sixty minutes wasn’t enough to solve either game one or two.

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers have a 2-0 series lead over the St. Albert Raiders in the Division Finals thanks to two overtime wins.

On Friday (Mar.8), Colby Bechthold found the back of the net less than three minutes into the extra frame, as Fort Sask won 4-3. Colton Dach opened the scoring, Blair Boulerice had a goal and an assist and Austin Saint also found the goal column.

Then, on Sunday night (Mar.10), it was Bryce Bader playing hero for the second time in the 2019 playoffs. Three minutes and 44 seconds into triple overtime, Bader put one past Evan Fradette to give the Rangers a 3-2 win. Nate Ibraheem and Austin Saint added goals in the win.

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa made a total of 80 saves in the two wins.

Fort Sask could punch their ticket to the league finals with a win on Wednesday (Mar.13) in St. Albert.