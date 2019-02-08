Details
Category: Local Sports
Some excitement came to Fort Lanes over the weekend.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan bowling club, Fort Lanes, hosted the Edmonton 5 Pin Association's Peewee Intercity Tournament for YBC (Youth Bowl Canada) eight-years-old and younger.
 
The club supplied two teams for the tournament:
Fort Lanes #1: Mkenna Prather (age 8), Chase Canning (age 8) and Karlee Dollfusz (age 6).
Fort Lanes #2: Ellie March (age 4), Elliot Jeffery-Charlton (age 7) and Keemzy Hodgin (age 7).
 
Neither of the teams walked away with first prize, but Fort Lanes #2 was able to take second place, scoring 106 pins above their team average.
 
Of the eight teams in the tournament Fort Lanes #1 fought hard and earned fourth place. In only her second year in bowling, Dollfusz had her best score yet at 134.
 
These aren't the only medals the youth bowlers have received recently, Prather and March took home gold and bronze in the High Low Doubles Zone Finals in December.
 

More Sports News

Fort High senior boys pull away at home

The Fort High Sting senior boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders.

Junior Rebels name new head coach

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Rebels have a new head coach.

More success for Fort Lanes youth bowlers

Some excitement came to Fort Lanes over the weekend.

Fort Sask teams bring home four medals from FC Memorial Challenge

It was a busy weekend for the Fort Saskatchewan Soccer Association.

U19B Fort Ice take home silver from Strathmore

A local ringette team is back home with some hardware.

Fort Sask hammers Airdrie at home

It was a long time coming for the Rangers.

Ardrossan U13 boys win Nozack Cup

The Ardrossan U13 boys dominated the FC Memorial Challenge Tournament.

U11 girls bring home gold medal from Red Deer

The Fort Sask U11 girls continue to see success.

Cassandra Currie qualifies for nationals

A local speed skater is heading to the country's largest stage.

Chuba Hubbard up for national award

The year just keeps getting better for Chuba Hubbard.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login