Midget AAA Rangers to square off with Grande Peace in playoffs

The wait is finally over.
 
After having a first-round bye, the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers are set to face the Grande Peace Storm in the North Division semifinals.
 
The two teams met twice in the regular season, with the Fort winning 4-0 and 5-2. Austin Saint, Daron Cyr, Colton Dach, Carson Cox and Alex Thacker all had three points against GP in those games.
 
The Rangers finished the regular season strong with four straight wins, all of which came at home. Grande Peace is coming off a 3-2 quarterfinal series win over SSAC.
 
Nate Ibraheem led the Rangers in scoring this season with 39 points, while Swift Current Broncos draft pick Alex Thacker had 37 and Lethbridge Hurricanes pick Jacob Boucher had 34.
 
Sheldon Kwiatkowski led the Storm in points with 36, while Edge Lambert finished with 21 goals.
 
Fort goaltender Sebastian Cossa's play of late has been a big improvement after a rocky start. The Edmonton Oil Kings prospect finished the season with a .919 save percentage and won three of the four games the Rangers played in February.
 
Cameron Beson carried the load in the first series for Grande Peace, picking up all three wins. In the five-game series, Beson posted a .917 save percentage and a 2.42 goals against average.
 
The winner of this series will face either CAC or St. Albert in the north finals.
 
Game one is Thursday (Feb.28) in Fort Sask (JRC) at 7:30 p.m.
 
Game two is Saturday (Mar.2) in Grande Prairie at 3 p.m.
 
Game three is Sunday (Mar.3) in Fort Sask (JRC) at 4:45 p.m.
 
Game four, if necessary, is Wednesday (Mar.6) in Grande Prairie at 7:15 p.m.
 
Game five, if necessary, is Friday (Mar.8) in Fort Sask (JRC) at 7:45 p.m.

