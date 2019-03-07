Details
Category: Local Sports
A trip to the provincial championship is on the line.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers are set to face the St. Albert Raiders in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League North Finals.
 
"They're a good team and we're going to have to give it our all," said Rangers forward Nate Ibraheem. "We just have to keep working hard like we have."
 
Both the Rangers and Raiders were able to sweep their division semifinal series.
 
"Everybody's doing their job right now  we're all buying in," said head coach Ty Valin. "We just have to keep working at our structure. It's always a work in progress."
 
Fort Sask's Sebastian Cossa has been great in the playoffs with a .955 save percentage. At the other end of the rink, St. Albert's Evan Fradette is right behind him with a .951 save percentage.
 
Bryce Bader led the Rangers upfront in the first round with six points in three games, while St. Albert got their goals by committee with 10 different players finding the back of the net.
 
The two teams met twice during the regular season, with the visitor securing the win in both. Captain Alex Thacker had two goals in the those contests.
 
Schedule:
Game 1 - Friday (Mar.8) at 7:30 p.m. in St. Albert.
Game 2 - Sunday (Mar.10) at 5:30 p.m. in Fort Sask.
Game 3 - Wednesday (Mar.13) at 7:45 in St. Albert.
Game 4 - Friday (Mar.15) at 7:45 in Fort Sask.
Game 5 - Sunday (Mar.17) at 7:30 in St. Albert.

More Sports News

Midget AAA Rangers to face St. Albert in North Finals

A trip to the provincial championship is on the line.

Bison take care of business in first provincial qualifier

It was close for a while, but they proved to be too much in the end.

Joly's hat trick lifts Bantam AAA Rangers to Regional Finals

After falling behind early, Jayden Joly led the comeback for Fort Saskatchewan.

Gagnon collects two medals at Canada Winter Games

Nick Gagnon has some new hardware.

Fort Sask sweeps Grande Peace in semifinals

Bring out the brooms.

Rangers defeat Bobcats in game one

As expected, the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers and Lloydminster Bobcats battled for a full 60 minutes on Sunday (Mar.3).

Sting settle for silver after championship thriller

The Fort High Sting senior girls came oh so close to a gold medal.

Bader plays hero, Rangers win game one in OT

It took more than 60 minutes, but the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers grabbed an early lead in the series.

Bison senior boys book trip to finals

It was a Strathcona County showdown on Wednesday night (Feb.27).

Fort High Sting off to championship

It came down to the wire Wednesday night (Feb.27).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login