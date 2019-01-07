Midget AAA Rangers split weekend at home

The weekend started out with a big win and finished with a head scratcher.

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers dominated the Grande Peace Storm on Saturday (Jan.5) in a 4-0 win.

That game saw the Rangers get goals from four different players, as Colton Dach, Alex Thacker, Carson Cox and Daron Cyr all scored.

Sunday's (Jan.6) contest against the St. Albert Raiders at the JRC was anything but dominant.

The Raiders, who recently won the Mac's Midget AAA Tournament , jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

"It's frustrating because you've got five or six guys going and the rest were just passengers," said head coach Ty Valin. "We had no net front traffic at all and it was such an easy night for their goaltender."

After going down 4-0, the Fort would show some push back, as Daniel Keys got the Rangers on the board with 8:35 remaining in the second period.

However, the third period was controlled by St. Albert, and Brady Nicholas added the empty netter to make it a 5-1 final.

"We didn't show a lot of character," added Valin. "We wouldn't block shots, we didn't win battles, we didn't get our guys in the d-zone."

Fort Sask (15-10-2) still sits ahead of St. Albert (13-9-4) and Grand Peace (12-9-4) in the standings. The Rangers will head to Sherwood Park on Saturday (Jan.12) to take on the Kings.