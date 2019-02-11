Midget AAA Rangers peaking late in the season

Details
Category: Local Sports
Winners of three straight, the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers seem to have found their stride.
 
Last Saturday (Feb.9), the Rangers topped the Leduc Oil Kings 5-3 thanks to 34 saves from Ross Hawryluk and a goal and two assists from Blair Boulerice.
 
"We've finally come to being a team and that's working for us," said Boulerice. "It was almost like a playoff atmosphere this weekend."
 
The Okotoks Oilers gave Fort Sask a run for their money on Sunday (Feb.10), but Matt Smith would be the hero, scoring the game winner with 16 seconds remaining.
 
"I was getting pretty mad because I kept missing the net, but I just cleared my mind, aimed for the top corner, shot that puck as hard as I could and it went in," said Smith. "I think everyone just has to stay positive."
 
Boulerice chipped in with another goal and assist in the win. Nate Ibraheem and David Dach both scored as well.
 
Goaltender Sebastian Cossa picked up his sixth win of the season between the pipes.
 
On Saturday (Feb.16), they'll close out the regular season at home against the Canadian Athletic Club.

