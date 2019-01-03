Midget AAA Rangers outmatched at Mac's Tournament

The competition was tough at the Mac's Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary.

With a large task at hand, the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers ended the week with one win, one tie and two losses.

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa started off the tournament dialed in, making 32 saves in a 0-0 tie against the New York Jr Islanders. The Rangers killed off ten powerplay opportunities in the game.

"Playing against New York was cool just because they're a US team and have a few 18-year-olds," said Colton Dach, who led the team with six points in four games.

An early morning game on December 27 proved to be a rocky road as Fort Sask was crushed 7-0 by the Saskatoon Contacts.

The Airdrie Bisons peppered 42 shots on Cossa in the third game of the tournament, walking away with a 6-3 win.

Fort Saskatchewan would finally pull off a win to finish the week, defeating the Thompson Blazers, 8-5.

"Just moving the puck and playing a simple game helped our team a lot," added Dach. "It was great to be around those teams from other provinces and see their best teams so it was a great experience."

Things won't get any easier for the Rangers as the second half of the regular season approaches. Saturday (Jan.5), they'll host Grande Peace at the JRC and Sunday they host the Mac's tournament champs, the St. Albert Raiders.