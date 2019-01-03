Details
Category: Local Sports
The competition was tough at the Mac's Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary.
 
With a large task at hand, the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers ended the week with one win, one tie and two losses.
 
Goaltender Sebastian Cossa started off the tournament dialed in, making 32 saves in a 0-0 tie against the New York Jr Islanders. The Rangers killed off ten powerplay opportunities in the game.
 
"Playing against New York was cool just because they're a US team and have a few 18-year-olds," said Colton Dach, who led the team with six points in four games.
 
An early morning game on December 27 proved to be a rocky road as Fort Sask was crushed 7-0 by the Saskatoon Contacts.
 
The Airdrie Bisons peppered 42 shots on Cossa in the third game of the tournament, walking away with a 6-3 win.
 
Fort Saskatchewan would finally pull off a win to finish the week, defeating the Thompson Blazers, 8-5.
 
"Just moving the puck and playing a simple game helped our team a lot," added Dach. "It was great to be around those teams from other provinces and see their best teams so it was a great experience."
 
Things won't get any easier for the Rangers as the second half of the regular season approaches. Saturday (Jan.5), they'll host Grande Peace at the JRC and Sunday they host the Mac's tournament champs, the St. Albert Raiders.

More Sports News

Midget AAA Rangers outmatched at Mac's Tournament

The competition was tough at the Mac's Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary.

Hubbard rushes for career best in Liberty Bowl upset

The 2018 Liberty Bowl was a game Chuba Hubbard won't soon forget.

Top local sports stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest local sports stories of the year.

Fort Bowling Club brings home three medals

The Fort Saskatchewan Youth Bowling Club has some new hardware for their trophy case.

Bowling team places second

Local players from the Fort Saskatchewan Youth Bowling League had a big weekend.

Fort High's Anderson named Metro Athlete of the Week

A local basketball player was recently recognized.

Soccer star visits local school

Students in Clover Bar Junior High’s soccer program had a special visitor last week.

Two Midget AAA Rangers selected to compete for Alberta

A couple of Rangers will be competing for Team Alberta at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Anderson drops 41 as Sting dominate at home

What a night for Gracyn Anderson.

St. André Bessette shuts down Queen Elizabeth

The St. André Bessette (SAB) senior girls picked up a big win to start the season.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login