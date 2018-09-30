Midget AAA Rangers battle back in home opener

Details
The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers were faced with a tough task at their home opener.

The Sherwood Park Kings were looking for revenge at the JRC Saturday night (Sept.29), but the Rangers scrounged a third period rally together to win 4-2.

Fort Sask got on the board early after Austin Saint snuck one past Brady Roblin.
"We came out pretty hard, got up to an early lead and then we laid back a bit," said Rangers head coach Ty Valin. "We knew they were going to come in hot after sweeping them in the first round of playoffs last year and they're still hurting over that."

Sherwood Park's Carson Rishaug and Brendan Kuny were able to take advantage of a couple of chances and take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period was a tight checking affair, with neither team able to capitalize in the frame.

Then in the third, with 7:51 remaining in regulation, Ranger Colton Dach scored on a wrap-around to tie things up at 2-2.

Jacob Boucher stole the show late. With 1:38 remaining in the third, he picked off a Park defenceman before going top shelf to grab a 3-2 lead.

“I just walked in, the guy was screening the goalie in front of me, so I saw the top corner open and just took the shot,” said Boucher.

Nate Ibraheem tallied the empty-netter to make it 4-2. Ross Hawryluk picked up the win in net making 32 saves.
Fort Saskatchewan will return back to the JRC on October 7 to face the Calgary Buffaloes.

