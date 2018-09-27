McQueen selected as Metro Athlete of the Week

Details
Category: Local Sports
The St. Andre Bessette Cardinals have a standout and they haven't even been in their home gym for a month.
 
Senior boys volleyball player Tyler McQueen was recently selected as the Metro Athlete of the Week for September 24-30.
 
The sophomore helped the Cardinals jump out of the gate flying, with a bronze at the Challenge Cup and a big 3-1 win over Austin O'Brien to start the regular season.
 
"We have a good team this year. We're pretty young but we're all good friends," said McQueen. "When we have a lot of intensity it really brings our game up and when we don't, we definitely don't perform as good."
 
Playing setter on a team with only three returnees, McQueen has accepted the role of a leader.
 
"It's fun being a setter. You get to control where the ball is going and really set up the offence."
 
The Grade 11 student is a multi-sport athlete, donning the Cardinal red in volleyball and basketball.
 
McQueen has high expectations for himself and his team "we could get gold."
 
Wednesday night, the St. Andre Bessette senior boys team fell in straight sets against Leduc, losing 3-0.

