Details
Category: Local Sports
A local speed skater is heading to the country's largest stage.
 
Cassandra Currie placed second in the T2T 11-year-old female category at the Jeremy Wotherspoon Open in Red Deer, earning a spot at nationals.
 
"This will be my first time at nationals and it feels really good. I had a lot of fun with my speed skating team and I raced well."
 
The Grade 6 student from JPII will compete with the Alberta Long Track Speed Skating Team at the Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships.
 
Skating out of Edmonton, Currie added that speed skating was a love at first try sport.
 
"My mom said to try speed skating for a year and we loved it. Now I've been speed skating for four or five years."
 
Nationals takes place in Winnipeg from February 9-10.
 
 

More Sports News

Cassandra Currie qualifies for nationals

A local speed skater is heading to the country's largest stage.

U11 girls bring home gold medal from Red Deer

The Fort Sask U11 girls continue to see success.

Chuba Hubbard up for national award

The year just keeps getting better for Chuba Hubbard.

Fort Sask shows off talent at third annual All Star Testimonial Game

It was a big weekend for some local soccer players.

Chiefs down Hawks in low scoring battle

It was almost a playoff-like atmosphere Sunday night (Jan.28) at the JRC.

Dach ranked 2nd best North American skater for NHL draft

Fort Saskatchewan product Kirby Dach is getting a lot of recognition after his standout first half of the season.

Struggle continues at home as Rangers drop fourth straight

Fort Sask was playing come-from-behind hockey all afternoon.

Bechthold, Joly shine in Rangers win over Flames

As head coach Mat Conlon said before the tournament, his team shows up ready to play morning games.

Fort Sask bowlers rock provincials, off to nationals

After taking second in provincials, a Fort Saskatchewan bowling team is going to nationals.

Dach named captain for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Kirby Dach can put another feather in his cap.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login