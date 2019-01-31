Cassandra Currie qualifies for nationals

A local speed skater is heading to the country's largest stage.

Cassandra Currie placed second in the T2T 11-year-old female category at the Jeremy Wotherspoon Open in Red Deer, earning a spot at nationals.

"This will be my first time at nationals and it feels really good. I had a lot of fun with my speed skating team and I raced well."

The Grade 6 student from JPII will compete with the Alberta Long Track Speed Skating Team at the Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships.

Skating out of Edmonton, Currie added that speed skating was a love at first try sport.

"My mom said to try speed skating for a year and we loved it. Now I've been speed skating for four or five years."

Nationals takes place in Winnipeg from February 9-10.