Details
Category: Local Sports
The stage hasn't been too big for a pair of Rangers at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.
 
Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers forward Colton Dach and defenceman Matt Smith recently helped Team Alberta U16 secure two wins and an overtime loss in round robin play.
 
On Saturday (Feb.16), both players were held scoreless in a 4-3 overtime loss to Saskatchewan.
 
However, Dach came alive on Sunday (Feb.17), racking up a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win over Manitoba.
 
Then, on Monday (Feb.18), Smith also got on the scoresheet, dishing out an assist on Dach's second goal of the tournament in a 5-4 victory against B.C.
 
The Team Alberta U16 squad finished round robin play with seven points, which was good enough for first place in Pool B.
 
Next up, they'll take on either Manitoba (1-2) or Prince Edward Island (3-1) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb.20).
 
 
 
 

More Sports News

Local skaters off to strong start at Canada Winter Games

The stage hasn't been too big for a pair of Rangers at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Hawks drop game one of opening round

They battled hard, but it wasn't enough in the end.

Dach, Smith gearing up for Canada Winter Games

A pair of Rangers are set to represent the province at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Hawks to face Royals in first round of playoffs

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks are in tough for the opening round of playoffs.

Local goalie wins silver medal at Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games

A Fort Saskatchewan goaltender has some new hardware.

Warriors draft Noyen, load up on offence in draft

The Fort's senior lacrosse team is stacking up with young talent.

Rebels lock up George and Albrecht in draft

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Rebels are going all in for 2019.

SAB senior boys cruise past Fort High for third win of the season

St. Andre Bessette (SAB) had one of their best defensive outings of the season.

Sting girls topple Cardinals

The Fort High Sting senior girls basketball team put together a dominant win.

Fort Sask U12A Icenados bring home bronze from Saskatoon

Fort Saskatchewan Ringette brought home yet another medal.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login