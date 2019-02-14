Local goalie wins silver medal at Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games

A Fort Saskatchewan goaltender has some new hardware.

Local Chris Dary and his Strathcona County floor hockey team won silver in Calgary at the 2019 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games (Feb.8-10).

"I started at least three years ago as a player and then had a change of heart and changed to a goalie," Dary said. "I trained almost every day for the Special Olympics and still try to improve my skills as a goalie."

After picking up two wins and a loss in round robin play, Strathcona County lost to St. Albert in the gold medal game.

This was 38-year-old Dary's first time playing goal at a major event. He said the experience is one he'll never forget.

"I had butterflies at the beginning because everyone was watching. Just being there and hearing the crowd going crazy after I made a save was fantastic."

The 2019 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games featured more than 900 athletes, coaches and mission staff from across Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

"Too bad it wasn't gold, but we're working on getting that colour one day," Dary concluded.