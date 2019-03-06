Joly's hat trick lifts Bantam AAA Rangers to Regional Finals

Details
After falling behind early, Jayden Joly led the comeback for Fort Saskatchewan.
 
The youngster had three goals and an assist in the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers 9-6 win over the Lloydminster Bobcats on Tuesday (Mar.5).
 
After taking game one 5-3 at home, the Rangers continued their playoff dominance with a second straight series sweep.
 
After putting up three points each in the first game, Jordan Gustafson and Rhett Melnyk both chipped in with four in the game two win.
 
The goal parade also saw Joel Webb, Ashton Funk and Brandon Kowal turn on the red light.
 
Goaltender Carson Burkart stopped 71/80 shots he faced in the series, while picking up both of the wins between the pipes.
 
Fort Sask will now face either St. Albert or South Side Athletic Club in the Regional Finals.

