Indoor soccer season moves to new league, coaches

Some changes were made for Fort Saskatchewan's indoor soccer season.

All the U11-U19 teams have been moved from the Sherwood Park league to the Edmonton Minor Soccer Association (EMSA). Unlike Sherwood Park, where the same teams play each other all season, EMSA teams get re-tiered every five games. The top two teams move up a tier while the bottom two move down.

"We really like the re-tiering process because it gives those teams that are stronger better competition and those teams that aren't so strong a chance to win. So it's equal and fair competition," said Kelly Yanch, vice president for Fort Saskatchewan soccer association.

The soccer club had problems this summer with finding coaches for their teams. While the often have issues with coaches for the younger kids, as parents are often new to the sport and don't feel comfortable coaching, they were lacking coaches for the older teams as well.

"A couple of our senior coaches, their kids decided not to play this year. We've had more kids in different age levels come up so we needed more coaches in one age level than the other, that sort of thing," explained Yanch as to the reason for the shortage in coaches.

The club saw 385 kids enrolled this year, a slight decrease from previous years. A lot of kids have aged out of the soccer system or have less time to play as they get older. With more sports being available to families in Fort Saskatchewan each year, less kids are signing up.

"It's starting to reduce now, but not significantly."