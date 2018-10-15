Ibraheem scores late to lift Rangers over Flames

Details
Category: Local Sports
Nate Ibraheem weathered the storm as the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers picked up a massive win.
 
Coming off Saturday's (Oct.13) 7-3 loss against the Lloydminster Bobcats, the Rangers came out with vengeance on Sunday against the Calgary Flames.
 
"Obviously we wanted to bounce back today. I think as a committee everybody treated it more business like. They were here early, prepared and here to win a hockey game and you have to approach every game like that," said head coach Ty Valin.
 
Captain Alex Thacker opened the scoring 10:41 into the game which would be his first of three points on the night.
 
Just over two minutes later, Daniel Keys pocketed his first of the season to put the Rangers up 2-0.
 
"Coach always says he wants guys going to the net so I just did my role and I got one," said Keys. "You always need size and speed up front."
 
Max McKeown and Dylan Price would lead the comeback for the Flames, but with 6:15 remaining in regulation, Ibraheem would finish off a beautiful passing play from Thacker and Jacob Boucher to give the Fort a 3-2 win.
 
15102018NINate Ibraheem had the game winner as the Rangers topped the Flames 3-2.
 
"It was a nice play by (Thacker) and (Boucher), they slid it to me back door so it was an easy finish," said Ibraheem. "This was a team win. Everyone put in their effort and did their part in the win."
 
After allowing six goals on 23 shots against Lloydminster, goalie Ross Hawryluk had a bounce back 22 save performance including a late breakaway stop on Brayden Morrison in the third period.
 
Sitting atop the Dodge Division, Fort Sask is back in action on Friday (Oct.19) when they head to Red Deer to take on the Chiefs.

