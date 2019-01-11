Hawks put up a touchdown against Sherwood Park

Details
Category: Local Sports
There was no shortage of goals at the JRC on Wednesday night (Jan.9).
 
The Fort Sask Hawks routed the Sherwood Park Knights 7-2, extending their winning streak to four games.
 
"It feels great, especially heading into playoffs here soon. We've only got about seven games left," said forward Darren Tardif, who had two goals.
 
Matthew Bennett scored twice, while Kaleb Ham, Spencer Suecroft and Jesse Morrison all helped fill the net behind Knights goaltender Brennan Jasonson.
 
The spirited Highway 21 rivalry ended with two tilts — the first between Fort Sask's Bailey Whelan and Riley Perka, followed up by the Hawks' Spencer Suecroft and Evan Kenny.
 
Marco Fontes picked up his first win between the pipes in over a month, making 32 saves in the victory.
 
Fort Sask (16-14) will host Leduc (14-14-1) at the JRC on Friday night (Jan.11). Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.
 

