Hawks come up short in qualifying round

They fought until the final whistle, but their season has officially come to end.

After evening up the series with a 6-4 win on Sunday (Feb.17), the Fort Sask Junior B Hawks fell 4-2 to the Edmonton Royals on Wednesday (Feb.21) in game three of the Capital Junior Hockey League (CJHL) qualifying round.

With the game tied 1-1 after the first, the Royals erupted for three straight goals in the second frame and took a commanding 4-1 lead into the third.

Despite a late powerplay marker from Landon Lavallee, the Hawks couldn't generate enough offence to keep their championship hopes alive.

Fort Sask goalie Marco Fontes stopped 30 of 34 shots in the loss.