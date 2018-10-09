Gustafson named top forward at Bauer Elite

Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Ranger Jordan Gustafson continues to make a statement in his Western Hockey League draft year.

After putting up seven points in five games at the Bauer Bantam Invite Elite Tournament in Abbotsford (Oct.5-8), the 2004-born forward was selected as the Top Forward.

"It was quite the honour, I'm super happy and I couldn't have done it without my team beside me," said Gustafson.

The Rangers went 2-3 in the tournament, with Gustafson chipping in on half of the team's 14 goals.

"It was a good eye opener for our team. Obviously those teams are some of the best teams and they have the best compete level in western Canada."

Gustafson got off to a hot start in the Alberta Major Bantam AAA Hockey League. In three games, he's tallied eight points.

The Bauer Bantam Invite Elite Tournament hosts some of the best teams from across North America.

This year's champs was OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep.