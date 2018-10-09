Details
Category: Local Sports
Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Ranger Jordan Gustafson continues to make a statement in his Western Hockey League draft year.
 
After putting up seven points in five games at the Bauer Bantam Invite Elite Tournament in Abbotsford (Oct.5-8), the 2004-born forward was selected as the Top Forward.
 
"It was quite the honour, I'm super happy and I couldn't have done it without my team beside me," said Gustafson.
 
The Rangers went 2-3 in the tournament, with Gustafson chipping in on half of the team's 14 goals.
 
"It was a good eye opener for our team. Obviously those teams are some of the best teams and they have the best compete level in western Canada."
 
Gustafson got off to a hot start in the Alberta Major Bantam AAA Hockey League. In three games, he's tallied eight points.
 
The Bauer Bantam Invite Elite Tournament hosts some of the best teams from across North America.
 
This year's champs was OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep.

More Sports News

SAB defeats Fort High to climb to second place

It was a battle till the very end for two cross-town rivals.

Gustafson named top forward at Bauer Elite

Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Ranger Jordan Gustafson continues to make a statement in his Western Hockey League draft year.

Cardinals top Royals at home

The St. André Bessette (SAB) Cardinal senior boys picked up their first home win of the season Wednesday night.

Sting run over Trojans

The Fort High Sting made it two straight wins.

Midget AAA Rangers battle back in home opener

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers faced a tough task in their home opener.

Midget AAA Rangers return young core for 18-19 season

The future is bright for the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers.

McQueen selected as Metro Athlete of the Week

The St. Andre Bessette Cardinals have a standout and they haven't even been in their home gym for a month.

Eight Rangers make the jump to major junior and junior A hockey

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers are graduating a very successful group of players.

Fort High knocks off Old Scona in five-set thriller

The Fort High Sting senior boys volleyball team picked up their first win of the season on Monday (Sept.24).

Four goal third period leads Hawks past Riggers

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks are 1-1 through their first weekend of regular season play.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login