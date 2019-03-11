Goaltenders shut the door, Bantam AAA Rangers one win away from provincial finals

The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers have yet to lose a game in the 2019 playoffs.

On Saturday (Mar.9), Carson Burkart was strong between the pipes with 22 saves, as the Rangers took game one over South Side Athletic Club (SSAC) 4-0.

Cade Van Brabant, Daniel Kozakewich, Joey Levesque and Rhett Melnyk all put a check in the goal column. Melnyk was the only Ranger to have a two-point night, as he also chipped in an assist.

In game two of the best-of-five series, Liam Bechthold held the fort down, making 29 stops in a Fort Sask 3-1 road win.

Carter Spirig and Joel Webb had goals in the first period, while Jordan Gustafson extended the lead in the second period with his first of the series.

Fort Sask will have the chance to sweep the series against SSAC Tuesday night (Mar.12) at the JRC.