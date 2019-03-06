Nick Gagnon has some new hardware.

The local judo product from Fort Saskatchewan won two medals at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

After defeating Kristopher Robert LaFrance (PEI) and Justin Ekosky (Man), then losing to Victor Gougeon-Gazé (Que) in the finals, Gagnon picked up a silver in the under 73 kilogram contest.

"I had a really good first fight and I was able to finish that quick. My semifinal was a really tough one and it went to golden score, which is pretty much overtime in judo," said Gagnon. "I was able to switch up my attacks a lot."

The second medal of the week came in the team event, as Alberta placed third, giving Gagnon a bronze medal to add to his collection.

"The amount of cheering in the team competition, I've never heard anything like that," he added. "It was crazy. It was a great week. The closing ceremonies is something I'll never forget."

Gagnon does his formal judo training down in Lethbridge, but there's no time for rest as this weekend (Mar.9-10) he has a tournament in Edmonton.